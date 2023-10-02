Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE STNG traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.91. 114,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,287. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 50.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

