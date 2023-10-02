Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

KO traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

