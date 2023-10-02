Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,692,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

