Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $359.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,575,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,333,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.88 and its 200 day moving average is $351.48. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

