Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $66.25 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $66.25 million and $804,861.91 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00016505 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,305.22 or 1.00008862 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06644686 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $700,798.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.