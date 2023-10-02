Avalanche Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.40 billion and $109.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $9.60 or 0.00033932 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,588,976 coins and its circulating supply is 354,212,796 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

