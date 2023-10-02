Nervos Network (CKB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $118.57 million and $1.60 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,302.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00238308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.39 or 0.00895282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00522249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00058669 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00136128 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,051,040,747 coins and its circulating supply is 42,411,313,483 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

