Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,472.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 4.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,403. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $107.04 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.