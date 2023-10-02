Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 3.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,527. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

