iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $93.39. 1,331,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,149. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

