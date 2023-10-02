Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.27. 305,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,418. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

