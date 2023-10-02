Insider Buying: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.40. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
