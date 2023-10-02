BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 148,596 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,424.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,143,784 shares in the company, valued at $157,840,606.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,308,865.05.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock remained flat at $6.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

