BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 148,596 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,424.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,143,784 shares in the company, valued at $157,840,606.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,308,865.05.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock remained flat at $6.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.