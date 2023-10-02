Insider Buying: UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Buys 19,972 Shares of Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £23,966.40 ($29,266.58).

UIL Price Performance

UTL stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 122.40 ($1.49). 13,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,101. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.62 million, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 0.71. UIL Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 118.64 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.44). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.65.

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. UIL’s payout ratio is -583.94%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

