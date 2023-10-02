Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 1,923 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

GILD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.57. 456,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

