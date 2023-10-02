Intelligent Financial Strategies Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Intelligent Financial Strategies cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 334,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 210,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.