TKG Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,793,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,454 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

