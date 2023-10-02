The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.7% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.6% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.23. 1,294,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,146,683. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

