TKG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,258 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.85. 109,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,107. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

