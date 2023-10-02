Stephens Consulting LLC Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. 145,193 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.