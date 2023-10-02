PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.60. 132,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,267. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.00 and its 200 day moving average is $248.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

