PDS Planning Inc Buys 760 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $37.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,704. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $210.26 and a 12 month high of $283.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.23 and a 200 day moving average of $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

