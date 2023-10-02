PDS Planning Inc Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $320,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GAL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,160. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $219.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

