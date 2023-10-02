Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,310 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Mizuho cut their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

