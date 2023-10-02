Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $112.23 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

