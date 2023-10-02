Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98,058.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,023,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.56. 80,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.24. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.92 and a 12 month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.