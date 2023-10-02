Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $107.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

