Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $63,086,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

