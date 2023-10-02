Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $133.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

