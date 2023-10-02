Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $101.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.76.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.