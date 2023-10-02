Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

