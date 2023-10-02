Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 433 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 214.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after buying an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,729,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $126.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

