Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 145 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,485.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,276.05 and a 12 month high of $1,617.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,554.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,460.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 65.14%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

