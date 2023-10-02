Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $344.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.08 and a 12 month high of $377.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

