Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $116.72 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 126.51%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

