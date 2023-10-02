6,400 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,939,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,313,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.32 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

