Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 42,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

BX opened at $107.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

