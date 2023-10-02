Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SONY opened at $81.98 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

