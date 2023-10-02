Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.93 and a 200-day moving average of $287.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

