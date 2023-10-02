Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,526 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.34.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

