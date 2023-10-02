Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $22,660,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $411.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

