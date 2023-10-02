Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.15.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.53 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

