Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

