Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after acquiring an additional 88,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.