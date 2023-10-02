General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Reduced by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $221.99 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

