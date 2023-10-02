Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $160.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

