American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $60.07 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

