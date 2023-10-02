Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.63.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $48.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,924,717.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,132 shares of company stock worth $20,909,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

