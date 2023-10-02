Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPYV opened at $41.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

