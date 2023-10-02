Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,219 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 254,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.